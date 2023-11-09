How to Watch South Florida vs. South Carolina State on TV or Live Stream - November 9
The South Florida Bulls (0-0) face the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
South Florida vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
South Florida Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bulls had a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.3% lower than the 49.9% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents made.
- In games South Florida shot better than 49.9% from the field, it went 6-0 overall.
- The Bulls were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 210th.
- Last year, the Bulls averaged 72 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 83.8 the Bulldogs gave up.
- South Florida had a 3-1 record last season when putting up more than 83.8 points.
South Florida Home & Away Comparison
- South Florida put up 71.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.6 fewer points than it averaged in road games (74.8).
- The Bulls gave up 69.3 points per game last year at home, which was 7.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.4).
- When playing at home, South Florida sunk 1.2 fewer threes per game (6.9) than in road games (8.1). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in away games (37.1%).
South Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Yuengling Center
|11/15/2023
|Central Michigan
|-
|Yuengling Center
|11/19/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Yuengling Center
