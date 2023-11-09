Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 9?
Can we count on Steven Stamkos scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- In three of 11 games this season, Stamkos has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Stamkos has picked up one goal and seven assists on the power play.
- Stamkos' shooting percentage is 11.4%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|17:37
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|17:21
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:32
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|20:22
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|20:06
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|19:07
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/19/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|18:55
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/14/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|2
|1
|18:11
|Away
|L 6-4
Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
