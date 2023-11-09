In the upcoming tilt against the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Tyler Motte to find the back of the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Tyler Motte score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Motte 2022-23 stats and insights

In seven of 62 games last season, Motte scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

Motte produced zero points on the power play last season.

He took 1.7 shots per game, sinking 7.3% of them.

Blackhawks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blackhawks allowed 299 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 28th in league action in goals against.

The Blackhawks shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

