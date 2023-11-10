Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in Brevard County, Florida this week? We have the information below.
Brevard County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Merritt Island Christian HS
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eustis High School at Cocoa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Cocoa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vero Beach High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Palm Bay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
