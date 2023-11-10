Want to know how to watch high school football games in Brevard County, Florida this week? We have the information below.

    • Brevard County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Merritt Island Christian HS

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Merritt Island, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eustis High School at Cocoa High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Cocoa, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Vero Beach High School at Heritage High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Palm Bay, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

