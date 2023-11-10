If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Clay County, Florida, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

    • Clay County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Keystone Heights High School at Yulee HS

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Yulee, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Middleburg HS at St Augustine High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: St. Augustine, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

