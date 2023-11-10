How to Watch Duke vs. Arizona on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) take on the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Duke vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN2
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field last season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- In games Duke shot higher than 40.8% from the field, it went 17-3 overall.
- The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 12th.
- Last year, the 72 points per game the Blue Devils recorded were just 0.9 more points than the Wildcats allowed (71.1).
- Duke went 14-1 last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats shot at a 49.4% clip from the field last season, 8.8 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.
- Arizona went 22-3 when it shot better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 25th.
- The Wildcats averaged 18.3 more points per game last year (81.9) than the Blue Devils allowed (63.6).
- When Arizona allowed fewer than 72 points last season, it went 15-0.
Duke Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Duke played better in home games last year, posting 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game when playing on the road.
- The Blue Devils ceded 60.8 points per game last season at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (68.4).
- When playing at home, Duke sunk 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than away from home (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).
Arizona Home & Away Comparison
- Arizona scored 85.2 points per game at home last season, and 77.1 on the road.
- At home, the Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away (74.5).
- At home, Arizona made 8.5 triples per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (38.2%) than away (35.9%).
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 92-54
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/10/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Morgan State
|W 122-59
|McKale Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/13/2023
|Southern
|-
|McKale Center
|11/17/2023
|Belmont
|-
|McKale Center
