Escambia County, Florida has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.

    • Escambia County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    North Miami Beach High School at Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Pensacola, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northview High School at Jay High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Jay, FL
    • Conference: 1A - District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Escambia High School at Pine Forest High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Pensacola, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Suwannee High School at Pensacola Catholic HS

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Pensacola, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

