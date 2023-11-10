Florida State vs. Kennesaw State November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (0-0) face the Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 airing on ACC Network Extra.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Florida State vs. Kennesaw State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Florida State (-10.5)
- Total: 154.5
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida State Top Players (2022-23)
- Matthew Cleveland: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Caleb Mills: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Darin Green Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Corhen: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kennesaw State Top Players (2022-23)
- Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Youngblood: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Demond Robinson: 11 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brandon Stroud: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Spencer Rodgers: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida State vs. Kennesaw State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Florida State Rank
|Florida State AVG
|Kennesaw State AVG
|Kennesaw State Rank
|235th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|75
|95th
|330th
|76.2
|Points Allowed
|69
|141st
|327th
|28.6
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|266th
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|150th
|13.4
|Assists
|14.3
|88th
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12
|200th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.