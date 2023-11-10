How to Watch Florida vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) square off against the Florida Gators (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ACC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Florida vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Florida Stats Insights
- The Gators' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- Florida put together a 14-6 straight up record in games it shot over 41.5% from the field.
- The Cavaliers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Gators ranked 278th.
- The Gators averaged 10.7 more points per game last year (71.2) than the Cavaliers allowed their opponents to score (60.5).
- Florida went 16-9 last season when it scored more than 60.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Florida averaged 11 more points per game at home (75.9) than away (64.9).
- In 2022-23, the Gators allowed 2.8 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than away (69.9).
- Beyond the arc, Florida drained fewer triples away (5.4 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (25.7%) than at home (37.1%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 93-73
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/10/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Spectrum Center
|11/14/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/17/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.