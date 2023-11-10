Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsborough County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST
We have 2023 high school football competition in Hillsborough County, Florida this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Fletcher High School at Tampa Bay Tech High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaither High School at St. Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durant High School at Palm Harbor University HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Palm Harbor, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkeley Preparatory School at Middleton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Bay High School at Largo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Largo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wharton High School at Armwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Seffner, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tampa Catholic HS at T R Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plant City HS at Plant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blake High School at Clearwater High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeast High School - St. Petersburg at Hillsborough High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverview High School - Riverview at Sumner High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Riverview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
