Friday's game at Cintas Center has the Xavier Musketeers (1-0) taking on the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) at 6:30 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 81-60 victory as our model heavily favors Xavier.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Jacksonville vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Cintas Center

Jacksonville vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 81, Jacksonville 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville vs. Xavier

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-21.3)

Xavier (-21.3) Computer Predicted Total: 140.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville Performance Insights

Although Jacksonville averaged just 63.3 points per game last season (14th-worst in college basketball), it performed really well on defense, as it ranked 18th-best in college basketball by allowing 62.6 points per game.

The Dolphins ranked 10th-best in college basketball by allowing just 27.0 rebounds per game. They ranked 248th in college basketball by grabbing 30.7 rebounds per contest.

Jacksonville ranked 179th in college basketball with 13.0 assists per contest.

The Dolphins ranked worst in college basketball with 8.8 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, they averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball).

The Dolphins made 6.9 threes per game (229th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 34.0% three-point percentage (183rd-ranked).

Last season Jacksonville gave up 8.3 threes per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 32.0% (73rd-ranked) from downtown.

In terms of shot breakdown, Jacksonville took 61.3% two-pointers (accounting for 70.8% of the team's baskets) and 38.7% threes (29.2%).

