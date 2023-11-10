The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Leon County, Florida this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

  • Okaloosa County
  • Pasco County
  • Sumter County
  • Gulf County
  • Escambia County
  • Saint Johns County
  • Hernando County
  • Columbia County
  • Brevard County
  • Miami-Dade County

    • Leon County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Matanzas High School at Lincoln High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Tallahassee, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.