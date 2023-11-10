The Miami Hurricanes (1-0) face the UCF Knights (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Miami (FL) vs. UCF matchup.

Miami (FL) vs. UCF Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Miami (FL) vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Miami (FL) vs. UCF Betting Trends (2022-23)

Miami (FL) compiled an 18-12-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 15 Hurricanes games last season went over the point total.

UCF covered 15 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of 17 of the Knights' games last year went over the point total.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Sportsbooks rate Miami (FL) considerably higher (18th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (61st).

With odds of +3500, Miami (FL) has been given a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

