Friday's contest features the Miami Hurricanes (1-0) and the UCF Knights (1-0) clashing at Watsco Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 78-76 win for Miami (FL) according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

The game has no line set.

Miami (FL) vs. UCF Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Miami (FL) vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 78, UCF 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (FL) vs. UCF

Computer Predicted Spread: Miami (FL) (-3.0)

Miami (FL) (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 154.0

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

Last season, Miami (FL) was 25th-best in the nation on offense (79.1 points scored per game) and ranked 235th defensively (71.9 points allowed).

The Hurricanes grabbed 32.1 rebounds per game and conceded 29.4 boards last year, ranking 156th and 71st, respectively, in college basketball.

At 14.5 assists per game last year, Miami (FL) was 75th in college basketball.

At 7.5 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.8% from downtown last year, the Hurricanes were 166th and 44th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Miami (FL) gave up 7.7 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.5% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 240th and 160th, respectively, in the country.

Last season, Miami (FL) took 34.2% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 65.8% from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.3% of Miami (FL)'s buckets were 3-pointers, and 73.7% were 2-pointers.

