Miami (FL) vs. UCF November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (1-0) face the UCF Knights (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Miami (FL) vs. UCF Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Miami (FL) (-9.5)
- Total: 144.5
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Miami (FL) Top Players (2022-23)
- Norchad Omier: 13.1 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jordan Miller: 15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Wong: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nijel Pack: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Wooga Poplar: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UCF Top Players (2022-23)
- Taylor Hendricks: 15.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- CJ Kelly: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ithiel Horton: 12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Darius Johnson: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Suggs: 6.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami (FL) vs. UCF Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Miami (FL) Rank
|Miami (FL) AVG
|UCF AVG
|UCF Rank
|25th
|79.1
|Points Scored
|71.5
|182nd
|235th
|71.9
|Points Allowed
|65.5
|48th
|156th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|133rd
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|8.7
|49th
|75th
|14.5
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.