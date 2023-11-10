Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
High school football competition in Orange County, Florida is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Orange County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
First Coast High School at Edgewater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dr. Phillips High School at Olympia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Mary High School at Boone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hilliard High School at Union County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Lake Butler, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ed White High School at Bishop Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maynard Evans High School at Apopka High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Apopka, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mandarin High School at Winter Park HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Winter Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
