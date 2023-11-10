Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Putnam County, Florida this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Florida This Week
Putnam County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Palatka High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.