In Saint Johns County, Florida, there are exciting high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

  • Nassau County
  • Polk County
  • Jefferson County
  • Seminole County
  • Pasco County
  • Miami-Dade County
  • Hernando County
  • Suwannee County
  • Santa Rosa County
  • Broward County

    • Saint Johns County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Niceville HS at Nease HS

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Creekside High School at Ponte Vedra HS

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Ponte Vedra, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Middleburg HS at St Augustine High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: St. Augustine, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bartram Trail High School at Navarre High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Navarre, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.