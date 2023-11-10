If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Santa Rosa County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Santa Rosa County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Northview High School at Jay High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Jay, FL

Jay, FL Conference: 1A - District 1

1A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Bartram Trail High School at Navarre High School