If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Seminole County, Florida, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

    • Seminole County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Hagerty High School at Seminole High School - Sanford

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Sanford, FL
    • Conference: 7A - District 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Mary High School at Boone High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Orlando, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

