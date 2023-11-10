How to Watch UCF vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (1-0) play the UCF Knights (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
UCF vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
UCF Stats Insights
- The Knights' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.0 percentage points lower than the Hurricanes allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- UCF went 7-3 when it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Knights were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Hurricanes finished 133rd.
- The Knights put up an average of 71.5 points per game last year, just 0.4 fewer points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes allowed to opponents.
- UCF put together a 10-3 record last season in games it scored more than 71.9 points.
UCF Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, UCF averaged 11.8 more points per game at home (77.2) than on the road (65.4).
- In 2022-23, the Knights conceded 0.7 more points per game at home (65.9) than away (65.2).
- Beyond the arc, UCF drained fewer treys on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.4%) than at home (38.0%) too.
UCF Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Florida International
|W 85-62
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|11/16/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/19/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|Flagler Gymnasium
