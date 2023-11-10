Friday's game between the Miami Hurricanes (1-0) and the UCF Knights (1-0) at Watsco Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-76, with Miami (FL) taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UCF vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UCF vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 78, UCF 76

Spread & Total Prediction for UCF vs. Miami (FL)

Computer Predicted Spread: Miami (FL) (-3.0)

Miami (FL) (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 154.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UCF Performance Insights

Last year UCF scored 71.5 points per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 65.5 points per contest (48th-ranked).

The Knights ranked 201st in college basketball with 31.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 65th with 29.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

UCF averaged 13.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 117th in the country.

With 12.3 turnovers per game, the Knights ranked 224th in the nation. They forced 14.1 turnovers per contest, which ranked 40th in college basketball.

The Knights sank 8.7 threes per game (49th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 35.3% shooting percentage (108th-ranked) from three-point land.

With 6.5 three-pointers conceded per game, UCF ranked 82nd in the nation. It allowed a 30.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 26th in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by UCF last season, 57.8% of them were two-pointers (65.2% of the team's made baskets) and 42.2% were three-pointers (34.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.