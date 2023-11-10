The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (1-0) and the UCF Knights (1-0) meet at Watsco Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The game has no line set.

UCF vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knights Betting Records & Stats

A total of 17 of UCF's games last year hit the over.

The Knights' record against the spread last season was 15-13-0.

Miami (FL) (18-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 2.8% more often than UCF (15-13-0) last year.

UCF vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami (FL) 79.1 150.6 71.9 137.4 147.1 UCF 71.5 150.6 65.5 137.4 136

Additional UCF Insights & Trends

The Knights scored an average of 71.5 points per game last year, just 0.4 fewer points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes allowed.

When it scored more than 71.9 points last season, UCF went 7-4 against the spread and 10-3 overall.

UCF vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami (FL) 18-12-0 15-18-0 UCF 15-13-0 17-12-0

UCF vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Miami (FL) UCF 16-1 Home Record 11-6 7-4 Away Record 5-7 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 7-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 83.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.2 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-5-0 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

