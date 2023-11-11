On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Alex Barre-Boulet going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

In four of 12 games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Barre-Boulet's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:56 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 11:32 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:22 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 1 0 1 11:02 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:19 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 15:24 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 11:55 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 11:11 Home W 3-0 10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:08 Home L 4-3 OT 10/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:19 Home W 4-3

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

