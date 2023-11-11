The field at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida will feature Amanda Doherty. She and the rest of the entrants will go for for a part of the $3,250,000.00 purse on the par-70, 6,353-yard course from November 9-11.

Looking to place a bet on Doherty at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

Course: Pelican Golf Club

Location: Belleair, Florida

Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

Doherty Odds to Win: +50000

Amanda Doherty Insights

Doherty has finished below par on three occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds played.

She has not finished a single of her last 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Doherty has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In her past five appearances, Doherty has had an average finish of 51st.

She has made the cut in two of her past five events.

Doherty hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five events, with an average finish of 51st.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 41 E 275 0 6 0 0 $107,605

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Doherty missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

The par-70 course measures 6,353 yards this week, which is 656 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Pelican Golf Club have averaged a score of -3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 during the past year.

The courses that Doherty has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,533 yards, while Pelican Golf Club will be at 6,353 yards this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -3.

Doherty's Last Time Out

Doherty finished in the eighth percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.30 strokes.

She averaged 4.22 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at The Ascendant LPGA, which landed her in the 23rd percentile among all competitors.

Doherty was better than only 2% of the field at The Ascendant LPGA on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Doherty did not record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Doherty carded three bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.7).

Doherty recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 18 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA.

In that most recent outing, Doherty's showing on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

Doherty finished The Ascendant LPGA carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.8 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Doherty recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.4.

