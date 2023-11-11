Brandon Hagel and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Considering a bet on Hagel? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Brandon Hagel vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Hagel has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 17:54 on the ice per game.

In six of 14 games this season, Hagel has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Hagel has a point in 10 of 14 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In seven of 14 games this year, Hagel has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Hagel's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

There is a 39.2% chance of Hagel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hagel Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 14 Games 4 15 Points 2 7 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

