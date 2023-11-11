The Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) face the Orlando Magic (4-4) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSWI.

Magic vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSWI

BSFL and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 114 - Bucks 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 3.5)

Magic (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-1.1)

Magic (-1.1) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.7

The Bucks have had less success against the spread than the Magic this year, sporting an ATS record of 1-7-0, compared to the 6-2-0 mark of the Magic.

Milwaukee (1-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (14.3%) than Orlando (3-1) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (75%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Milwaukee does it better (75% of the time) than Orlando (25%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Magic are 1-4, while the Bucks are 5-3 as moneyline favorites.

Magic Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Magic are 21st in the NBA offensively (109.9 points scored per game) and fifth-best defensively (107.3 points conceded).

Orlando is 13th in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.6) and best in rebounds allowed (39.6).

This season the Magic are ranked 21st in the NBA in assists at 24.3 per game.

Orlando is the fifth-worst team in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.8) but best in turnovers forced (16.8).

The Magic are the fourth-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (9.9 per game) and 25th in 3-point percentage (32.5%).

