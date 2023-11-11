Pac-12 opponents match up when the California Golden Bears (3-6) and the Washington State Cougars (4-5) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium.

With 36.8 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks fifth-worst in the FBS, Cal has been forced to rely on their 44th-ranked offense (30.8 points per contest) to keep them in games. In terms of points scored Washington State ranks 56th in the FBS (29.3 points per game), and it is 95th on defense (28.6 points allowed per contest).

Cal vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Cal vs. Washington State Key Statistics

Cal Washington State 406.1 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.1 (51st) 426.6 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.4 (103rd) 190.2 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.1 (130th) 215.9 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.0 (2nd) 19 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (73rd) 17 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Cal Stats Leaders

Fernando Mendoza has thrown for 825 yards (91.7 ypg) to lead Cal, completing 60.2% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Jaydn Ott has 848 rushing yards on 145 carries with nine touchdowns.

Isaiah Ifanse has been handed the ball 70 times this year and racked up 365 yards (40.6 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hunter's 499 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 75 times and has registered 44 receptions and four touchdowns.

Trond Grizzell has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 362 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Taj Davis has a total of 332 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 30 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Washington State Stats Leaders

Cameron Ward has compiled 2,777 yards on 68.7% passing while recording 17 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 130 yards with five scores.

Nakia Watson has carried the ball 68 times for 204 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

Dylan Paine has taken 20 carries and totaled 131 yards with one touchdown.

Kyle Willams has collected 48 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 655 (72.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 65 times and has four touchdowns.

Lincoln Victor has racked up 639 receiving yards (71.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 65 receptions.

Josh Kelly has racked up 557 reciving yards (61.9 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

