Will Calvin de Haan Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 11?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Calvin de Haan find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
de Haan stats and insights
- de Haan is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- de Haan has zero points on the power play.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.
de Haan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|14:36
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:27
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:46
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|L 6-4
Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
