Cole Anthony NBA Player Preview vs. the Bucks - November 11
The Orlando Magic, with Cole Anthony, face the Milwaukee Bucks at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Let's break down the prop bets available for Anthony, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Bucks
- Points Prop: Over 13.5 (+100)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+140)
Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Bucks were 14th in the NBA last season, allowing 113.3 points per game.
- On the boards, the Bucks gave up 44.2 rebounds per contest last season, 20th in the NBA in that category.
- The Bucks were the fifth-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 23.9.
- On defense, the Bucks conceded 12.1 made three-pointers per game last year, 11th in the NBA.
Cole Anthony vs. the Bucks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/7/2023
|33
|23
|5
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3/1/2023
|33
|28
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|12/5/2022
|21
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
