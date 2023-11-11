Cydney Clanton is ready for the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club (par-70) in Belleair, Florida from November 9-11. The purse is $3,250,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Clanton at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +40000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards
Clanton Odds to Win: +40000

Cydney Clanton Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Clanton has scored below par eight times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of her last 14 rounds.

Clanton has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Clanton has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five events.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five appearances.

Clanton has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 21 -4 282 0 2 0 0 $46,866

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,353 yards, 656 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

The average course Clanton has played in the past year has been 206 yards longer than the 6,353 yards Pelican Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Clanton's Last Time Out

Clanton was good on the 20 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, averaging par to finish in the 77th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.11-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at The Ascendant LPGA ranked in the 55th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.11).

Clanton shot better than only 31% of the golfers at The Ascendant LPGA on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Clanton carded a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Clanton recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 3.7).

Clanton's five birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were more than the tournament average (3.5).

In that last competition, Clanton posted a bogey or worse on seven of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Clanton ended The Ascendant LPGA underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with three on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Clanton recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.4.

