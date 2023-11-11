AAC foes meet when the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) and the East Carolina Pirates (1-8) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FAU Stadium.

Florida Atlantic ranks 81st in total offense (364.9 yards per game) and 105th in total defense (414.7 yards allowed per game) this year. East Carolina's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, compiling 17.7 points per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 64th with 24.8 points surrendered per contest.

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Key Statistics

Florida Atlantic East Carolina 364.9 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.9 (131st) 414.7 (94th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.2 (45th) 131.0 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.3 (114th) 233.9 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.6 (120th) 15 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (42nd) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (74th)

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has thrown for 1,555 yards (172.8 ypg) to lead Florida Atlantic, completing 62.8% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Larry McCammon III, has carried the ball 124 times for 607 yards (67.4 per game), scoring five times. He's also caught 21 passes for 181 yards.

Kobe Lewis has carried the ball 61 times for 304 yards (33.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

LaJohntay Wester's leads his squad with 1,004 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 87 receptions (out of 114 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has caught 25 passes for 277 yards (30.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Je'Quan Burton's 18 receptions are good enough for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has put up 1,063 passing yards, or 118.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 51.5% of his passes and has tossed four touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Rahjai Harris has rushed 96 times for 324 yards, with four touchdowns.

Mason Garcia has run for 227 yards across 50 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Jaylen Johnson has racked up 381 receiving yards on 36 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Chase Sowell has caught 31 passes and compiled 380 receiving yards (42.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Jsi Hatfield has racked up 268 reciving yards (29.8 ypg) this season.

