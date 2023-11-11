The Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) will square off against a fellow AAC opponent, the East Carolina Pirates (1-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FAU Stadium. The Pirates will try to pull off an upset as 8-point underdogs. The over/under is 45.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-8) 45.5 -350 +260 FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-8.5) 45.5 -360 +280

Week 11 Odds

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.

East Carolina has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover five times.

The Pirates are 3-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 8-point underdogs.

Florida Atlantic 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

