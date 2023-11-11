The college football lineup in Week 11 should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Miami Hurricanes playing the Florida State Seminoles at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Florida.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week

Temple Owls at South Florida Bulls

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: South Florida (-7)

Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Daytona Stadium

Daytona Stadium TV Channel: HBCUGo

Stetson Hatters at Valparaiso Beacons

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Brown Field

Brown Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Miami Hurricanes at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-14.5)

No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys at UCF Knights

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oklahoma State (-2.5)

Florida International Panthers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-10.5)

East Carolina Pirates at Florida Atlantic Owls

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-7.5)

Florida Gators at No. 18 LSU Tigers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-14.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!