Our projection model predicts the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will beat the Florida International Panthers on Saturday, November 11 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (52.5) Middle Tennessee 32, Florida International 21

Florida International Betting Info (2023)

The Panthers have a 23.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Panthers are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

Florida International is a perfect 2-0 against the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season.

The Panthers have gone over in three of their eight games with a set total (37.5%).

The average point total for the Florida International this year is 3.3 points lower than this game's over/under.

Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Blue Raiders have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

The Blue Raiders have three wins in nine games against the spread this year.

Middle Tennessee has yet to cover the spread (0-1) when they are at least 10.5-point favorites.

The Blue Raiders have played nine games this season and four of them have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 52.5 points, 0.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Middle Tennessee contests.

Panthers vs. Blue Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Middle Tennessee 21.9 30.9 29.8 28.3 15.6 33.0 Florida International 20.8 28.6 19.2 31.4 22.8 25.0

