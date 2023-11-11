The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0) play a familiar opponent when they host the Miami Hurricanes (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in an ACC showdown.

Florida State has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (ninth-best with 39.6 points per game) and scoring defense (15th-best with 17 points allowed per game) this season. Miami (FL) has been excelling on defense, giving up only 311.4 total yards per contest (19th-best). Offensively, it ranks 32nd by posting 437.9 total yards per game.

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on ABC.

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

Florida State Miami (FL) 457.2 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.9 (36th) 332.7 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.4 (17th) 164.4 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.6 (40th) 292.8 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.3 (42nd) 5 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (123rd) 12 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (31st)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has 2,459 yards passing for Florida State, completing 64.7% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 190 rushing yards (21.1 ypg) on 64 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Trey Benson, has carried the ball 99 times for 671 yards (74.6 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught 16 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown.

Lawrance Toafili has racked up 283 yards on 44 attempts, scoring two times. He's grabbed 17 passes for 137 yards (15.2 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Keon Coleman's team-high 538 yards as a receiver have come on 38 receptions (out of 61 targets) with nine touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has caught 25 passes for 415 yards (46.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaheim Bell's 31 catches have turned into 365 yards and two touchdowns.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke leads Miami (FL) with 2,057 yards on 170-of-251 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 77 carries for 469 yards, or 52.1 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Donald Chaney Jr. has run for 379 yards across 75 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's 683 receiving yards (75.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 60 catches on 79 targets with four touchdowns.

Jacolby George has collected 554 receiving yards (61.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 41 receptions.

Colbie Young has racked up 470 reciving yards (52.2 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

