The No. 18 LSU Tigers (6-3) and the Florida Gators (5-4) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Tiger Stadium in a battle of SEC foes.

LSU ranks 99th in total defense this season (407.4 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the FBS with 544.7 total yards per game. Florida is putting up 28.9 points per contest on offense this season (59th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 24.7 points per game (63rd-ranked) on defense.

We will go deep into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on SEC Network.

Florida vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Florida vs. LSU Key Statistics

Florida LSU 409.4 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 544.7 (1st) 349.9 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.4 (87th) 137.2 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.1 (9th) 272.2 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.6 (3rd) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (5th) 6 (129th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (87th)

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has recored 2,384 passing yards, or 264.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 73.8% of his passes and has tossed 17 touchdowns with two interceptions.

Montrell Johnson has run the ball 106 times for 555 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 159 yards and one touchdown.

Trevor Etienne has racked up 88 carries and totaled 529 yards with four touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall paces his squad with 778 receiving yards on 54 catches with four touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has put together a 416-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 45 passes on 53 targets.

Arlis Boardingham has racked up 268 reciving yards (29.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 2,793 yards, completing 72.1% of his passes and recording 27 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 684 yards (76 ypg) on 102 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

This season, Logan Diggs has carried the ball 113 times for 635 yards (70.6 per game) and six touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' team-leading 1,152 yards as a receiver have come on 66 catches (out of 97 targets) with 10 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has put up a 768-yard season so far with 11 touchdowns, reeling in 45 passes on 58 targets.

Kyren Lacy has been the target of 29 passes and compiled 18 catches for 348 yards, an average of 38.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

