Florida vs. LSU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 18 LSU Tigers (6-3) will face off against a fellow SEC opponent, the Florida Gators (5-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Tiger Stadium. The Gators are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 63.5 points.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Florida matchup in this article.
Florida vs. LSU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-13.5)
|63.5
|-650
|+450
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|LSU (-13.5)
|62.5
|-610
|+440
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
Florida vs. LSU Betting Trends
- Florida has covered three times in eight chances against the spread this year.
- The Gators have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.
- LSU has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.
Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.