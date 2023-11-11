SEC opponents square off when the No. 18 LSU Tigers (6-3) host the Florida Gators (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Tiger Stadium. LSU is favored by two touchdowns. The over/under is set at 64.5.

LSU owns the 89th-ranked defense this year (28.2 points allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking third-best with 45.2 points per game. Florida ranks 51st with 409.4 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 47th with 349.9 total yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Florida vs. LSU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

LSU vs Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline LSU -14 -115 -105 64.5 -110 -110 -600 +425

Florida Recent Performance

On both sides of the ball, the Gators are playing poorly of late. In their past three games, they are accumulating 409 yards per game (-38-worst in college football) and allowing 477.3 (sixth-worst).

The Gators are putting up 32.3 points per game in their past three games (64th in college football), and conceding 40.3 per game (-117-worst).

In its past three games, Florida has thrown for 311.7 yards per game (17th-best in the country), and allowed 294.3 in the air (-105-worst).

In their past three games, the Gators have run for 97.3 yards per game (-86-worst in college football), and conceded 183 on the ground (-57-worst).

The Gators have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, over their last three games.

Florida has hit the over in each of its past three contests.

Week 11 SEC Betting Trends

Florida Betting Records & Stats

Florida has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Gators have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

Florida games have hit the over in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

Florida has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.

Florida has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +425.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz leads Florida with 2,384 yards on 220-of-298 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Montrell Johnson has run the ball 106 times for 555 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 159 yards and one touchdown.

Trevor Etienne has compiled 529 yards on 88 carries with four touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall's 778 receiving yards (86.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 54 catches on 74 targets with four touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has 45 receptions (on 53 targets) for a total of 416 yards (46.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Arlis Boardingham's 29 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 268 yards and four touchdowns.

Princely Umanmielen has racked up five sacks to lead the team, while also recording seven TFL and 32 tackles.

Shemar James is the team's tackle leader this year. He's amassed 50 tackles, five TFL, and one sack.

Miguel Mitchell leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 22 tackles and one pass defended.

