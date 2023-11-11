Hyo Joon Jang is set for the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club (par-70) in Belleair, Florida from November 9-11. The purse is $3,250,000.00.

Looking to bet on Jang at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to pick up the win this weekend.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Jang Odds to Win: +25000

Hyo Joon Jang Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Jang has scored under par seven times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in her last 15 rounds.

Over her last 15 rounds, Jang has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Jang has finished in the top 20 twice in her past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Jang has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 39 -2 269 0 5 0 1 $78,422

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Pelican Golf Club measures 6,353 yards for this tournament, 656 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

Pelican Golf Club has had an average tournament score of -3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Jang will take to the 6,353-yard course this week at Pelican Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,502 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Jang's Last Time Out

Jang finished in the 66th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.05 strokes.

Her 4.11-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at The Ascendant LPGA placed her in the 55th percentile.

Jang was better than only 27% of the competitors at The Ascendant LPGA on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.94 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Jang shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Jang carded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.7).

Jang's four birdies or better on par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were more than the tournament average of 3.5.

At that most recent tournament, Jang's showing on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

Jang finished The Ascendant LPGA registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Jang fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

