Jalen Suggs plus his Orlando Magic teammates face the Milwaukee Bucks at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, a 120-119 loss against the Hawks, Suggs put up 21 points and six steals.

In this piece we'll break down Suggs' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-118)

Over 11.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-139)

Over 3.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+150)

Over 2.5 (+150) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+140)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bucks allowed 113.3 points per game last year, 14th in the league.

Conceding 44.2 rebounds per contest last year, the Bucks were 20th in the league in that category.

The Bucks conceded 23.9 assists per game last season (fifth in the league).

Looking at three-point defense, the Bucks were ranked 11th in the NBA last year, conceding 12.1 makes per game.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 26 3 2 2 1 0 1 3/1/2023 25 6 5 2 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.