The Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will clash on Saturday at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

The Hurricanes game against the Lightning can be watched on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/24/2023 Lightning Hurricanes 3-0 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning concede 3.6 goals per game (50 in total), 28th in the NHL.

The Lightning are fourth in the league in scoring (53 goals, 3.8 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning are 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 40 goals during that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 14 11 12 23 13 6 0% Brayden Point 14 6 12 18 2 3 48.7% Victor Hedman 14 3 14 17 12 3 - Brandon Hagel 14 7 8 15 5 3 50% Steven Stamkos 12 5 10 15 4 2 52%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 49 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 27th in NHL play in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 46 total goals (3.3 per game) rank ninth in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players