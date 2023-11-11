Lightning vs. Hurricanes November 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Keep an eye on Nikita Kucherov and Jesperi Kotkaniemi in particular on Saturday, when the Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Carolina Hurricanes at Amalie Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Lightning vs. Hurricanes Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Pick 'Em
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSSUN,BSSO
Lightning Players to Watch
- One of the top offensive players this season for Tampa Bay, Kucherov has 23 points in 14 games (11 goals, 12 assists).
- Brayden Point has chipped in with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists).
- Victor Hedman's 17 points this season are via three goals and 14 assists.
- In three games, Matt Tomkins' record is 1-2-0. He has conceded 10 goals (3.4 goals against average) and has recorded 80 saves.
Hurricanes Players to Watch
- Kotkaniemi is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 13 points (0.9 per game), as he has recorded six goals and seven assists in 14 games (playing 15:19 per game).
- With 11 total points (0.8 per game), including three goals and eight assists through 11 contests, Sebastian Aho is pivotal for Carolina's offense.
- This season, Carolina's Brady Skjei has 11 points, courtesy of two goals (eighth on team) and nine assists (first).
- In the crease, Pyotr Kochetkov has a record of 0-3-0 in three games this season, conceding 11 goals (4.3 goals against average) with 57 saves and an .838 save percentage, 64th in the league.
Lightning vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Hurricanes AVG
|Hurricanes Rank
|4th
|3.79
|Goals Scored
|3.29
|14th
|26th
|3.57
|Goals Allowed
|3.5
|24th
|17th
|30.6
|Shots
|34.4
|3rd
|28th
|33.2
|Shots Allowed
|26.4
|2nd
|3rd
|33.33%
|Power Play %
|25%
|8th
|6th
|86.36%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.92%
|19th
