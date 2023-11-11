Nikita Kucherov and Jesperi Kotkaniemi are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes meet at Amalie Arena on Saturday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)

Kucherov has scored 11 goals (0.8 per game) and collected 12 assists (0.9 per game), fueling the Tampa Bay offense with 23 total points (1.6 per game). He averages 4.5 shots per game, shooting 17.5%.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 7 1 1 2 6 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 2 2 4 5 at Senators Nov. 4 1 4 5 5 at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 5

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Brayden Point has totaled 18 total points (1.3 per game) this season. He has six goals and 12 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 0 1 1 3 at Canadiens Nov. 7 0 1 1 3 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 1 1 2 2 at Senators Nov. 4 3 1 4 5 at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 1

Victor Hedman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Victor Hedman has 17 points so far, including three goals and 14 assists.

Hedman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 at Canadiens Nov. 7 0 2 2 1 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 1 2 3 2 at Senators Nov. 4 1 1 2 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Kotkaniemi is one of Carolina's leading contributors (13 total points), having collected six goals and seven assists.

Kotkaniemi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 10 1 0 1 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 7 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Nov. 4 1 1 2 2 at Rangers Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Oct. 30 0 1 1 2

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Martin Necas has 11 points (0.8 per game), scoring five goals and adding six assists.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 7 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Nov. 4 0 1 1 1 at Rangers Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Oct. 30 0 0 0 3

