The Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) take the court against the Orlando Magic (4-4) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSWI. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSWI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -3.5 232.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando has played just one game this season that ended with a combined score higher than 232.5 points.

Orlando has had an average of 217.1 points scored in its games so far this season, 15.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this season, Orlando has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread.

The Magic have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win one time (20%) in those games.

Orlando has not won as an underdog of +135 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Orlando has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs Bucks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 7 87.5% 118.0 227.9 120.3 227.6 230.0 Magic 1 12.5% 109.9 227.9 107.3 227.6 223.8

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Against the spread, Orlando has an identical winning percentage (.750) at home (3-1-0 record) and away (3-1-0).

The Magic average 10.4 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (120.3).

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Magic vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Magic and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 6-2 3-1 2-6 Bucks 1-7 1-6 6-2

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs. Bucks Point Insights

Magic Bucks 109.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.0 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-7 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-3 107.3 Points Allowed (PG) 120.3 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 5-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-1 4-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.