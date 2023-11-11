The Orlando Magic (4-4) will be monitoring two players on the injury report as they ready for a Saturday, November 11 game against the Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) at Amway Center, which starts at 6:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last time out, the Magic lost 120-119 to the Hawks on Thursday. Jalen Suggs totaled 21 points, two rebounds and one assist for the Magic.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gary Harris SG Out Groin 7 3 0.5 Wendell Carter Jr. C Out Hand 8 8.5 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Damian Lillard: Questionable (Calf)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Magic vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSWI

BSFL and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.