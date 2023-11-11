The Orlando Magic (4-4) face the Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) at Amway Center on November 11, 2023.

Magic vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Magic vs Bucks Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic's 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points lower than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (48.7%).

The Magic are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 28th.

The Magic put up an average of 109.9 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 120.3 the Bucks give up to opponents.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic score 114.3 points per game at home, 8.8 more than on the road (105.5). On defense they give up 106 per game, 2.5 fewer points than away (108.5).

Orlando is allowing fewer points at home (106 per game) than on the road (108.5).

At home the Magic are averaging 23.5 assists per game, 1.5 less than away (25).

Magic Injuries