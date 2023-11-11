Top Player Prop Bets for Magic vs. Bucks on November 11, 2023
Player prop bet options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Franz Wagner and others are available when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.
Magic vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Magic vs Bucks Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic
Franz Wagner Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: -118)
|2.5 (Over: -122)
|1.5 (Over: -111)
- The 18.5-point over/under set for Wagner on Saturday is 2.5 lower than his scoring average of 21.
- He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Saturday's game (4.5).
- Wagner averages 2.5 assists, the same as Saturday's over/under.
- Wagner has connected on three three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).
Cole Anthony Props
|PTS
|3PM
|13.5 (Over: +100)
|1.5 (Over: +140)
- Cole Anthony has put up 19 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 5.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- Anthony's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
Paolo Banchero Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -106)
|7.5 (Over: +106)
|4.5 (Over: +116)
|0.5 (Over: -263)
- Saturday's points prop for Paolo Banchero is 19.5. That's 6.5 more than his season average.
- He averages 1.5 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 7.5.
- Saturday's assists prop bet for Banchero (4.5) equals his average on the season.
- He has connected on zero three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Saturday.
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|29.5 (Over: -125)
|11.5 (Over: -104)
|5.5 (Over: +116)
- Saturday's points prop bet for Antetokounmpo is 29.5 points. That is 5.0 more than his season average of 24.5.
- He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Saturday's game (11.5).
- Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game this season, 2.5 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).
