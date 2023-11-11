Player prop bet options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Franz Wagner and others are available when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSWI

Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -111)

The 18.5-point over/under set for Wagner on Saturday is 2.5 lower than his scoring average of 21.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Saturday's game (4.5).

Wagner averages 2.5 assists, the same as Saturday's over/under.

Wagner has connected on three three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Cole Anthony Props

PTS 3PM 13.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +140)

Cole Anthony has put up 19 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 5.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

Anthony's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: +116) 0.5 (Over: -263)

Saturday's points prop for Paolo Banchero is 19.5. That's 6.5 more than his season average.

He averages 1.5 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 7.5.

Saturday's assists prop bet for Banchero (4.5) equals his average on the season.

He has connected on zero three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 29.5 (Over: -125) 11.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +116)

Saturday's points prop bet for Antetokounmpo is 29.5 points. That is 5.0 more than his season average of 24.5.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Saturday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game this season, 2.5 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.