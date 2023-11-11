Franz Wagner, Top Magic Players to Watch vs. the Bucks - November 11
The Orlando Magic (4-4) and the Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) are slated to meet on Saturday at Amway Center, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Cole Anthony and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two players to watch.
How to Watch Magic vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Arena: Amway Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL, BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Magic's Last Game
The Magic lost their most recent game to the Hawks, 120-119, on Thursday. Jalen Suggs was their high scorer with 21 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Suggs
|21
|2
|1
|6
|0
|4
|Paolo Banchero
|17
|8
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Moritz Wagner
|13
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
Magic vs Bucks Additional Info
Magic Players to Watch
- Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 21 points, 2.5 assists and 4.5 boards per game.
- Anthony puts up 19 points, 6 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Paolo Banchero's numbers for the season are 13 points, 4.5 assists and 6 boards per contest.
- Suggs posts 9.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 1 block.
- Markelle Fultz's numbers for the season are 9 points, 4 assists and 3 boards per game.
