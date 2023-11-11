The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0) are 14.5-point favorites when they host the Miami Hurricanes (6-3) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 51 points.

Florida State has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (ninth-best with 39.6 points per game) and scoring defense (16th-best with 17 points allowed per game) this year. With 32.1 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Miami (FL) ranks 38th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 30th, allowing 20 points per game.

Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Florida State vs Miami (FL) Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida State -14.5 -110 -110 51 -110 -110 -650 +475

Miami (FL) Recent Performance

The Hurricanes are really struggling right now offensively, gaining 310 yards per game in their past three games (-94-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 317.7 (40th-ranked).

The Hurricanes are putting up 21 points per game in their past three games (-39-worst in college football), and conceding 22 per game (88th).

In its past three games, Miami (FL) has thrown for 162.3 yards per game (-78-worst in the country), and allowed 225.3 in the air (-10-worst).

The Hurricanes are ninth-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (147.7), and 35th in rushing yards given up (92.3).

The Hurricanes have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall, in their last three games.

In Miami (FL)'s past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

Miami (FL) has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Miami (FL) has gone over in five of their eight games with a set total (62.5%).

Miami (FL) has been an underdog in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

Miami (FL) has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +475.

Tyler Van Dyke has compiled 2,057 yards on 67.7% passing while collecting 16 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. has carried the ball 77 times for 469 yards, with four touchdowns.

Donald Chaney Jr. has rushed for 379 yards on 75 carries with two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's 683 receiving yards (75.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 60 receptions on 79 targets with four touchdowns.

Jacolby George has 41 receptions (on 57 targets) for a total of 554 yards (61.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Colbie Young's 36 grabs (on 48 targets) have netted him 470 yards (52.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Rueben Bain Jr. leads the team with 6.5 sacks, and also has four TFL and 22 tackles.

Miami (FL)'s top-tackler, James Williams, has 42 tackles and one interception this year.

Kamren Kinchens leads the team with four interceptions, while also putting up 38 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

